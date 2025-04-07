Celtic FC

Chris Sutton Points Out One Celtic Player Amid Struggles

Chris Sutton has pointed out one Celtic player amid his struggles in recent weeks, which were compounded in the loss against St Johnstone.

Orijit Das

Detailed shot of a corner flag with the Celtic Glasgow coat of arms, illuminated stadium in the background.
Detailed shot of a corner flag with the Celtic Glasgow coat of arms, illuminated stadium in the background. / Mandatory Credit: Joeran Steinsiek

Though cruising at the top of the table with a 13-point lead, Celtic have struggled a bit in recent times. A 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone raised questions about how the management would address this sudden dip in form and loss against a team sitting at the bottom of the table.

Though there should be no major implications with only a few games left in the season, it is still something that should not be ignored.

After the loss of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window to Rennes, the forward line was shaken a bit. Although Daizen Maeda has thrived in a central role, we have seen Nicolas Kuhn struggle in recent weeks.

After the recent match at McDiarmid Park, Celtic legend and pundit Chris Sutton remarked on the worrying form of Kuhn in recent matches. He stated on X: "Not sure what has happened to Nicolas Kuhn."

After a fantastic start to the season, the contribution of the German winger has slowed down. He has registered 18 goals and 14 assists so far this season.

The winger has been pivotal in many situations in Brendan Rodgers' style of play, but his dip in form has already started to unsettle the fans.

Kuhn is one of the key players who could help the Hoops secure more silverware, but amid his sluggish performances and the growing rumours of his departure, it is hard to see how he will rediscover his rhythm before the end of the campaign. It might be time for Hyun-jun Yang to feature more regularly.

feed

Published |Modified
Orijit Das
ORIJIT DAS

Orijit holds a BA General degree in English, History and Political Science from Calcutta University. He is a fan of prominent soccer teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Other than soccer, Orijit is also a professional wrestling enthusiast and has been a contributor for Wrestling 3:16 since 2024. In addition to his passion for soccer and professional wrestling, Orijit is an avid basketball fan and he actively covers teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News