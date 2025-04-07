Chris Sutton Points Out One Celtic Player Amid Struggles
Though cruising at the top of the table with a 13-point lead, Celtic have struggled a bit in recent times. A 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone raised questions about how the management would address this sudden dip in form and loss against a team sitting at the bottom of the table.
Though there should be no major implications with only a few games left in the season, it is still something that should not be ignored.
After the loss of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window to Rennes, the forward line was shaken a bit. Although Daizen Maeda has thrived in a central role, we have seen Nicolas Kuhn struggle in recent weeks.
After the recent match at McDiarmid Park, Celtic legend and pundit Chris Sutton remarked on the worrying form of Kuhn in recent matches. He stated on X: "Not sure what has happened to Nicolas Kuhn."
After a fantastic start to the season, the contribution of the German winger has slowed down. He has registered 18 goals and 14 assists so far this season.
The winger has been pivotal in many situations in Brendan Rodgers' style of play, but his dip in form has already started to unsettle the fans.
Kuhn is one of the key players who could help the Hoops secure more silverware, but amid his sluggish performances and the growing rumours of his departure, it is hard to see how he will rediscover his rhythm before the end of the campaign. It might be time for Hyun-jun Yang to feature more regularly.