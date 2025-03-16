Chris Sutton Praises One Celtic Player Despite Losing vs Rangers
Celtic disappointed the supporters with their performance at the weekend. Fans would have been hoping for the team to avenge their 3-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox from earlier in the season.
Unfortunately, not only did Celtic fail to avenge their earlier defeat, but they lost to Rangers again. This one will hurt even more as it came at home and against a team that had played more than 120 minutes of Europa League football just days ago.
Of course, Celtic faced their issues coming into the game. Key starters like captain Callum McGregor and Auston Trusty were not available. Liam Scales was out of the squad as well.
That meant that Celtic had to bring Maik Nawrocki in from the cold. The Polish defender has been completely out of the first-team picture this season and naturally, fans were left worried about him starting in a game of this magnitude.
Celtic did end up conceding three goals against Rangers once again. But interestingly, Chris Sutton was impressed with what he saw from Nawrocki in particular.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Sutton said on Sky Sports Football after full-time: "I have got to say, Nawrocki, for coming in, 23 minutes all season, I thought he had an outstanding game."
Perhaps that is the only silver lining coming out of the game. But then, consistency is key when it comes to defending and the new-look Celtic back four struggled to contain Rangers.
Of course, we would be remiss if we did not point out that this is not the first time that Celtic have conceded three goals against Rangers. In fact, they have now done so in three consecutive games.
Celtic need to be a lot more tighter in defence in games of this magnitude. That is something that Brendan Rodgers needs to address as soon as possible.