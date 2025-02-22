Celtic FC

Chris Sutton's Reaction as Both Celtic and Rangers Lose

Here is how Chris Sutton reacted after both Celtic and Rangers lost their respective matches this weekend.

Sourav Mahanty

Celtic and Rangers both lost their respective matches this weekend. The Hoops were the first to taste defeat, 2-1 away at Easter Road against Hibernian amid late controversy.

Thus, the opportunity was there for Rangers to cut the gap down to 10 points. Of course, as so many times in the past, whenever Celtic stumble, their Glasgow rivals do the same and fail to take advantage of the situation.

Even worse, Rangers lost at home, to St Mirren. The visitors scored two unanswered goals to seal a 2-0 win over Philippe Clement's side, who look set for a trophyless campaign with just 11 league games left to be played.

Chris Sutton ended up describing this weekend's events perfectly in his tweet as he wrote on X: "Even when the door is left ajar… dear me time for change"

One could argue that the time for change was upon Rangers a long time ago and yet, they have stuck with Clement so far. It has not paid off though as the team have shown no signs of improvement. In fact, things seem to be getting worse.

The problem is that Rangers handed Clement a long-term contract extension earlier in the season. One would imagine that it would take a decent severance package in order to say goodbye to the Belgian so early into that deal.

That might very well be one of the reasons why Rangers have not sacked Clement despite their struggles. Their financial situation is not believed to be the best at the moment.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the season plays out. Celtic need to get back to the drawing board while Rangers don't have much left to do to be honest.

