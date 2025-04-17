Christopher Jullien Tips Celtic Player to be Next Captain
Celtic have been dominant in the Premiership for quite a few years now, and as they continue to succeed at the highest level of Scottish football, they have some questions to answer coming into the summer. More than most would have foreseen.
The transfer window will be an exciting one, no doubt, as Brendan Rodgers looks to put together another high-quality roster for 2025-2026 and pushes to make waves in European competition once again.
One of the questions that will have to be answered in the coming years will be regarding Callum McGregor, his contract being up in 2028, and who may end up taking the captain's arm band in the event that he decides to retire. He will be 35 at that point.
While it is hard to think about McGregor retiring after all he has done for the club and continues to do, it is something that will eventually happen whether it be 2028, or later.
Recently, Christopher Jullien provided his opinion on who should be the one to take the captain's spot for the club in the event that McGregor retires in the near future.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is his pick. According to The Celtic Way, Jullien said about his former teammate: “I am really happy for him, as he is a good guy, and I still speak to him sometimes. He is a good leader on the pitch, but, of course, Callum (McGregor) is the leader, and the first leader that comes to my mind.
“I have no doubt that Cam can take the captain’s role for the team, no doubt about it. I think he deserves this."
Jullien makes a good point, and to be frank, Carter-Vickers is likely the shoo-in option for Celtic when it comes to a potential future captain choice. Hearing it from a former teammate of the American defender is a positive note.
In most cases where McGregor has come off the pitch in a match, the choice has been Carter-Vickers as the incumbent, alongside a few others.
With the American potentially viewing his options in the coming years, however, it may end up being a role that falls elsewhere. Carter-Vickers is one of the players who has been linked with a move away this summer.
It will be intriguing to see how Celtic handle these contracts long-term, and who they may select as the future captain and face of the club.