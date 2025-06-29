Club Chief Drops Mathias Kvistgaarden Update Amid Celtic Links

Celtic have been targeting a wide variety of players throughout the winter and summer transfer windows over the course of the last six months. They have landed a few, while some have eluded them, and one of the most notable in the latter category is Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, for whom the Hoops made an offer in the winter, but it was ultimately rejected by the Danish club. Their interest in the player goes back years.

He is an outstanding talent and someone many clubs have shown interest in, but Brondby have stood strong against any offers, wanting full value for the talent before considering any transfer move for him.

This has led to a long and drawn-out process of offer, denial, repeat across many different clubs, and unfortunately is not really moving anywhere as of late.

This has led to somewhat of a quiet period where not much news has come out about the situation, and the player has just remained diligent in his training. The good news is that the director of professional football from Brondby, Benjamin Schmedes, spoke out about the situation recently, but the bad news is that it only created less clarity for the process of a transfer.

What Did the Brondby Director of Professional Football Have to Say About Kvistgaarden Amid Celtic Links?

In a recent discussion, Schmedes would state the following in regards to Kvistgaarden and any potential transfer deal on the horizon (transcribed by Mark Walker of The Herald): "It doesn't surprise me that there is great interest in him from many teams, but I can't say that he is close to being sold or that he is far from being sold either.

"That's because it is an ongoing process and the most important thing is that we are very transparent in our dialogue with each other."

This is one of the most unclear updates provided during this whole saga, as it goes basically nowhere and just fuels the uncertainty surrounding the striker. The notion that there is interest from many teams is a negative for sure, as the transfer fee is only going to increase the longer things go on, especially with other clubs involved.

It is good that there is transparency in dialogue and that Schmedes has not just shut the door on a potential transfer altogether, as this at least leaves the opportunity available for Celtic if they wish to pursue things further.

While it does not exactly provide a nice and positive feeling that the Hoops are definitely the favourites or anything of that nature, it does have some good notions that there is still a chance if they can fork up the transfer amount.