Celtic FC

Club Confirm Talks to Sign Celtic Player This Summer

Celtic may have another summer exit on their hands, with one of their defenders having drawn interest.
Jeremy Trottier|
Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541
Celtic FC logo during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Knockout Play off Second Leg match between FC Bayern München and Celtic FC at Allianz Arena on February 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images Defodi 541 FCBCEL0250218 400 Defodi-541 | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Celtic have had a busy summer window, and while they have been very prominent when it comes to chasing transfer acquisitions, they have been rather quiet on the exit side of things. They have a substantial number of players returning to the club from loan this summer, which means they have plenty of decisions to make.

One of the main decisions not relating to returning loanees comes in the form of Maik Nawrocki, who has shown flashes of quality both with Celtic and other previous stints, but it seems as though Brendan Rodgers does not view him as someone who can contribute regularly.

This has led to discussions surrounding him leaving for another opportunity elsewhere, and given how the Hoops have chosen to bench him on most occasions, that seems to be a fair assessment.

The question then becomes, how much could Celtic receive back for Nawrocki's transfer, considering there is still around three years left on his contract? While there has not been an exceptional amount of interest as of yet that has been reported, it seems as though one club could be making a move to try and start their due diligence.

Which Club Has Had Contact With Maik Nawrocki Recently?

The recent news regarding Nawrocki comes from Polish sports outlet Kanał Sportowy, which reports that Polish club Pogon Szczecin is interested in landing the young defender, and that managing director Tan Kesler has confirmed their interest.

This would make sense given he has already played in Poland before, both on loan with Warta Poznań and at Legia Warsaw.

Legia Warsaw are the most successful club in Polish history, which means Nawrocki has already experienced what it is like to have those large expectations placed upon him in that league as well.

Pogoń Szczecin also plays in the top level of Polish football, the Ekstraklasa, and finished in fourth place this past season. Intriguingly enough, this was ahead of Legia Warsaw, which finished right behind them in fifth.

Published | Modified
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News