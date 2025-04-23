Conflicting Reports About Rangers Takeover While Celtic Chase Treble
Celtic cruised past St. Johnstone 5-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finals to get one step closer to completing the domestic treble. The Hoops are enjoying an incredible season, and their Champions League knockout appearance this season only adds a cherry on top of an already impressive campaign.
Celtic’s dominance stands in stark contrast to the struggles across the city. On the other side of Glasgow, Rangers are having a turbulent season, and with their defeat to Athletic Bilbao last week, they have no chance of winning any trophies this year.
Well, technically, Celtic still need another point to mathematically guarantee the league title but for all intents and purposes, that title race has been over for a good while.
Things aren’t looking so bright for the Rangers. Their fans are eagerly waiting for the takeover by a US consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rangers fans are hoping that after this takeover goes through, they could provide a much stronger challenge to Celtic.
So should Celtic worry about an impact of the takeover just yet?
In a recent article, the Daily Record reported that Keith Jackson, the journalist who covered the big takeover news, feels that delays to this deal have already hurt any real chance of Rangers ending Celtic's domestic dominance next season. He said: "Celtic seem so far in front just now that I don’t know how you’d set about trying to bridge that gap in just a few weeks over the summer. Because it’s enormous.
"It’s difficult to see anything other than continued dominance at this time for Celtic.
"Brendan Rodgers still has a year left on his contract. Do you think he intends to end his time with Celtic, if that’s what next season is, with anything less than a treble? I guarantee you there’s no way."
Jackson recent spoke to Hotline Live regarding the delays in the deal where he said: "We’re all still waiting on this Andrew Cavanagh’s takeover. God knows when that’s going to happen, but if it’s on schedule then it should be done before the end of this month.
"I don’t think they’ve put any plans in place for next season, as things stand, in terms of who the manager is going to be, what the squad looks like.
"So you need to see what the reaction looks like, if there’s going to be a reaction from Rangers."
On the other hand, according to Phil Mac Ghiolla Bhain, the American consortium have already discovered things about the Rangers operation that they were not expecting regarding revenue streams, which are dependent on regular participation in the Champions League.
Even though things are looking positive for Celtic at the moment, the Hoops should continue improving. With Rangers set for a potential resurgence once their takeover is complete, the Hoops should be prepared to weather that storm when it arrives to maintain their dominance in Scotland.