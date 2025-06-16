Craig Gordon Reveals Why He Chose Celtic Over Rangers

In a physically intensive sport like football, injuries are an imminent part of any player's career, and unfortunately, a few of these injuries become career-ending for some. A former Celtic number one's story of breaking multiple bones and still being able to make a comeback at the highest level inspires a lot of players around the world as he plays out his final games.

42-year-old Craig Gordon is set to play his testimonial match with Hearts against his former club Sunderland at Tynecastle Stadium next month.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Post, Gordon talked about his move to Celtic after his rehab with Rangers, post a career-threatening knee injury which kept him out for two years.

While speaking on his surprising move to Celtic Park, the Scottish International said: "Rangers were in League One at the time and they already had two senior goalkeepers. To add another one at that stage probably wasn’t financially the right thing for them to do. They wanted me to play in a couple of reserve games to prove that I was fit enough to stay. If I had done that, then my injury insurance would have been invalid. So, I couldn’t do that. That was the reason why that never happened."

He also talked about how the Hoops approached him. The veteran goalie said: "Then it was about looking for a club and I didn’t know what level I could get back. I spoke to Raith Rovers, they were interested. Then Celtic came in. So that was the reason I went there."

The former Hoops number one, won 12 trophies during his stint at Celtic which includes five Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

At the age of 42, Gordon will look to end his career in the best way possible with a World Cup appearance in 2026 depending on Scotland's resilience in the qualifiers.

He is certainly expected to be in the mix for the Scotland national team, given the issues that they have faced between the posts lately.