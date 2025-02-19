Crystal Palace Loanee Jeffrey Schlupp Might Solve Major Celtic Problem
Celtic found themselves up 1-0 against Bayern Munich and heading towards a potential extra-time situation to have a chance at moving on in the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, a 94th-minute goal from Alphonso Davies knocked the Hoops out of the competition.
One of the most intriguing components entering this match was the starting lineup, with Jota getting the nod as a somewhat unexpected starter, as did Jeffrey Schlupp, who only just joined the team this past window and had minimal experience in the green-and-white shirt so far.
However, Greg Taylor had struggled in the first leg against Bayern Munich, so Brendan Rodgers went the other direction. One has to wonder how much that decision had to do with Schlupp being a former teammate of Michael Olise.
What makes things even more intriguing now is that Schlupp had a very strong match, and was one of the key components of the defence that was able to keep Bayern Munich's high-profile attack quiet for almost the entire game.
When it came to stats, Schlupp played the full 90 minutes, had 28 successful passes, nine clearances, seven ball recoveries, won seven of his eight ground duels (and eight of a total 10 duels overall), made five interceptions, and completed three of his four long passes.
Being able to contribute to such a successful defensive front for much of the match was extremely impressive given he only had a few appearances for the club prior. He was able to get up to speed on the scheme quickly, and put in a magnificent display despite being up against the likes of Olise and Leroy Sane.
This makes the left-back position even more intriguing as Celtic looks to win the treble. They now will have to make a decision between Taylor or Schlupp, or just split the starts and see how it pans out.
With Taylor potentially leaving in the summer, it may be worth the Hoops getting an extended look at Schlupp to see if they want him long-term.
Even more interestingly, Schlupp's contract with Crystal Palace is believed to be running out this summer, so if Celtic were to want to keep him long term as a versatile option in their squad, he might potentially be available as a free agent.
With Kieran Tierney coming in during the summer, he will obviously take the starting left-back spot, which solidifies things a bit and gives the Scottish side some true quality there. However, retaining Schlupp if he continues to perform like this would also be a net positive.