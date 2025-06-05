Daizen Maeda Comments Give Celtic Hope Amid Exit Rumours
The season has come to an end, and the summer transfer window will now be the focus. This one will be quite busy for Celtic. Brendan Rodgers will strive to put together a strong and capable roster for another deep Champions League run.
While Celtic are expected to improve in a variety of areas this summer, retaining key players is just as vital as acquiring new talent. And Daizen Maeda has been one of the most significant players for the team this season.
The Japanese international has been an enormous asset to the Hoops. His energy, commitment and goal-scoring have all contributed significantly to the club's success in the recent campaign.
After Celtic failed to find a replacement for Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window, they opted to play Maeda through the middle, and there was no looking back for him after that.
Maeda finished as the club's top scorer in all competitions with 33 goals, as well as a Player of the Year sweep for both his club and Scottish football.
Since it was Maeda's best season, there has inevitably been speculation about his future, with recent reports of interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. However, some of his recent comments will give fans hope that he is here to stay.
In Celtic's end-of-season video, Maeda said: "Since I've joined Celtic, I've been playing football with joy.
"There is no difference between now and the past.
"I still enjoy playing here."
Maeda's clear statement that he is happy in Glasgow, despite rising transfer rumors, is encouraging for Celtic fans as we prepare for the upcoming season.
As a result, Celtic must reject any bids for the club's most valuable player and look to keep him as long as possible. This includes doing everything possible, including providing him a new contract, which he has unquestionably earned with his performances.