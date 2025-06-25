Celtic FC

Daizen Maeda's Demand Hands Celtic Boss Dilemma

A new demand from Daizen Maeda has handed Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, a dilemma before the 2025-26 season.
It had been Brendan Rodgers' brilliance in guiding Celtic brilliantly into the 2024–25 Champions League knockout rounds and also bagging two trophies this season. But the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window had caused a void in the squad, and still, the Hoops need to fill that gap.

It would be quite intriguing to look upon what solutions the Hoops would put on the table to strengthen their squad.

So far, Daizen Maeda has thrived in Rodgers’ tactical approach to fulfil the role of a striker, playing through the middle. To date, the changes with the Japanese international have worked well, but is that the long-term answer for the Celts? Or are they looking to make an addition at centre-forward to help Maeda return to his original position on the wing?

In the meantime, Maeda seems to be approaching with a different strategy altogether to address this situation.

According to The Fitbaw Gospel, Maeda has told Celtic that he needs a guarantee that he will be given a fair shot at being the first-choice striker next season before he resumes talks on a new deal.

However, this decision might pose a challenge for Rodgers to agree with Maeda. If he becomes the regular number 9, what would that mean for Adam Idah and his future at Celtic?

The Japanese international has put up 33 goals across all competitions this season. For this astonishing accomplishment, the 27-year-old has attracted interest from Turkish club Fenerbahçe and Tottenham Hotspur.

Would it be justified to part ways with Maeda at the peak of his powers? Or would it be feasible for the Bhoys to build up a squad compatible enough to bolster Rodgers’ future aspirations surrounding the Japanese forward?

