Daizen Maeda Gives Blunt Response When Asked About Leaving Celtic
As we head towards the summer transfer window, it is natural that Celtic are being linked with moves away from the club. That is always the case, especially for those who have been in good form over the course of the season.
Daizen Maeda has arguably been Celtic's best player this season. Always admired for his energy and pressing ability, the Japanese forward has added goals to his game this season.
Maeda has scored 28 goals across all competitions. On top of that, he has 9 assists. Add his overall game to that and you have the perfect modern-day forward.
Of course, that has seen him being linked with a move away from Celtic. There has been some talk about him potentially reuniting with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur. One would imagine that other clubs from across Europe would also be interested in Maeda.
Maeda recently left Celtic fans worried with some of his comments regarding a possible exit. He was asked about a move again, but this time around, he was more measured with his answered.
According to the Daily Record, he told Tokyo Sports when asked the prospect of joining a "top five league" in the summer: "I don't think about whether I can't play for the team I go to or not, I just fight for the team I am with and that's all I want to do. I think it would be good if I can do that."
Celtic fans will be hoping that Maeda remains at Parkhead for as long as possible. He is a unique player and finding a replacement for him would be almost impossible, even if the club are successful in replacing his goals and assists.
For now, the focus has to be on the rest of the season, with two trophies still left to play for. After that, we can think about the summer transfer window.