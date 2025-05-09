Daizen Maeda's Stance on Future Amid Celtic Exit Links
As the season draws to an end and the transfer window gets closer, there have been discussions on the future of a few players, regarding who should be kept on the team and who should head out of Parkhead, on loan or permanently.
Celtic's star forward Daizen Maeda is one of the players whose future has become a topic of discussion.
Maeda, predictably, won the Celtic Player of the Year award and was also named SPFA Player of the Year, capping off a remarkable season. With 33 goals and 12 assists across all competitions so far, he has given his game a new dimension as the team aims to win a domestic treble.
As everyone would expect, his outstanding play has not gone unnoticed, and it was recently claimed that several big-name Premier League clubs were exploring a move for the Japanese international.
However, Maeda has made it clear that he will remain fully committed to helping Celtic complete a domestic trophy sweep. He also stated that he is willing to postpone contract talks until after Aberdeen's showcase match at Hampden Park.
The Japanese forward, whose contract with the Hoops spans until 2027, said: “Yes, the gaffer spoke to me about it. But there are still some games to be played this season so I just want to focus on them. We still have the Scottish Cup final to play for this season so I don’t want to focus too much ahead. I want to focus on that."
Despite his clarification, Maeda has not committed to anything past the end of the season. It's pragmatic enough to understand that if a big offer was made, he would consider it, but let's hope that doesn't happen and the club can keep him for as long as possible.
Maeda is currently at the peak of his career at the age of 27, and he will only become better. Hopefully, Celtic will be the place for those best years.