Daizen Maeda Wins Big But There is One Notable Celtic Snub
With the League Cup and Premiership already won, Celtic have maintained its position as Scotland's leading force. The Scottish Cup and another domestic treble might follow in a couple of weeks, with Aberdeen standing in the Hoops' way when they face off at Hampden Park in the final on May 24.
Celtic have dominated this season on the pitch, and at the Player of the Year ceremony, one player completed his own hat-trick of awards.
It should come as no surprise that Celtic forward Daizen Maeda has won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year, having scored 33 times in the 24/25 season so far.
However, he was unable to increase his total in the Glasgow Derby at Ibrox on Sunday. Maeda rushed through one-on-one with Liam Kelly in the final minutes, only to have his effort saved.
Nicolas Kuhn, Maeda's Celtic teammate, was also nominated, having been an early favourite to win due to his early-season form before slowing down in 2025. His form has dipped in the second half of the campaign.
Maeda has had a remarkable season, contributing goals and assists at an unprecedented rate. He was trusted to fill the void left by Kyogo Furuhashi in January and has done an excellent job. With 33 goals and counting, his former teammate has not been missed much.
He deserves all the accolades and respect he receives from his fellow professionals. But on the other hand, there was one notable snub for Celtic on the night.
Brendan Rodgers was overlooked for the Manager of the Year award, with John McGlynn of Falkirk winning for the second-straight year.