Declan Rice Nearly Joined Celtic and Why Move Fell Apart
Celtic have had some solid last few transfer windows, as they continue their style of business in parting with players at the top of their value to bring in youngsters, who have begun to develop the core of the team. Now, veterans have come in, such as Jeffrey Schlupp, to supplement the squad even further, and it has worked, with the club vying for its 55th Scottish league title this year.
This way of business has led to some quick moves, but more often than not, it takes the club a decent bit of time to pull off transfers.
This is good in some ways, but when it comes to getting deals done rapidly, there have been some that have fallen through due to the way things are done.
Back in 2024, manager Brendan Rodgers said the following about a potential move for Declan Rice that fell apart at the last second, during the manager's first stint at Parkhead.
According to The Celtic Way, Rodgers said: "I remember when I was here the first time, we spent about three months looking for Declan Rice to come in. Declan was all set to come in and then all of a sudden they had an injury, he stayed and got in the team and the rest is history. That’s not the club’s fault - it’s just the way it goes. We have a number of positions we want to prioritise; there are other positions where we won’t be able to do anything until the summer, I know that. But what I do know is that we want to improve the squad and the club are very happy to support that."
Ultimately Rice stayed with West Ham United and has become one of the top midfielders on the planet.
He became one of three captains in history to win a major trophy with West Ham United. And having done that, he moved to Arsenal, who are now vying to win the Champions League.
Arsenal are up 3-0 through the first leg of the quarter-final round against Real Madrid, and while they still have to close things out in the second leg, things are looking good.
With Rice scoring two of the three goals in the match from free-kicks, it is easy to see how he could have been an absolute stalwart in the middle of the park for Celtic.
Celtic will have to look to do business once again this summer, as they head into the transfer window with enormous expectations to make some quality moves and improve.