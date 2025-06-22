Details Released About Celtic's Deal For Benjamin Nygren

Celtic have completed their third deal of the 2025 summer transfer window, with the previous two of Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan being made official by the team earlier.

Their third deal has been in the works for some time now, and has been rumoured to be nearing finalisation in the past few days. While no official announcement has been made, it is as good as done.

This time, it is Benjamin Nygren, a 23-year-old Swedish international who had a very promising season in 2024-2025 for FC Nordsjaelland.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is "here we go" done, with the deal being completed for €1.5 million. In addition, he noted that Nygren's new contract with Celtic will be running through June 2029, and will have an option to allow it to run to 2030.

This is a phenomenal deal value-wise for Celtic, as his transfer value was projected to be at €6 million according to Transfermarkt as of only a few days ago. Getting him for a quarter of that valuation is outstanding work by the club, as they continue to build their squad with talents who can prove themselves under manager Brendan Rodgers.

While another winger is not the largest need on the roster currently, Jota's injury is most definitely a driving factor in adding one.

Bringing in Nygren to compete for those first-team minutes is definitely a positive acquisition, and when Jota returns, they can shift things as they feel necessary to have the best starting XI on the pitch at all times.

At the same time, Nygren has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder as well, giving Rodgers another option there.