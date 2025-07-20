Details Revealed About Marco Tilio's Celtic Loan Move to Rapid Vienna

Celtic have had a pretty intriguing 2025 summer transfer window so far, with many arrivals and departures of note throughout the course of the last few weeks. This has put them in a relatively intriguing position, where they lack some strength on the wings alongside Daizen Maeda.

Striker, right winger, and centre-back are all positions that could use some help, at least if Hayato Inamura is not playing on the first team by the start of the season, as was initially reported.

Inamura has impressed immensely in pre-season and the winger spot seemingly could end up being the most important both in the short and long term.

This need becomes even more paramount now, as one of Celtic's young loanees was set to return this summer, but now they have opted to move him out again on loan, and this time there is not an option to buy, but an obligation. This could leave the club without another option at the position, and puts them in a spot where they really need to look into an acquisition before the season kicks off.

As for the player, he has landed a move to a high-level club and could end up spending some time there, pending how the obligation to buy works out.

Which Celtic Loanee Has Been Sent Out on a New Loan Elsewhere?

The newest addition to Celtic's summer exit list is winger Marco Tilio, who just returned from Melbourne City this summer.

However, now he is set for another loan exit, this time to a club in Austria. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport News has reported that a deal is done between Celtic and SK Rapid Wien to send Tilio there:

"Marco Tilio to SK Rapid is considered a done deal.



"It’s a loan with an obligation to buy, which becomes valid after 20 starts in competitive matches. The fee upon activation will be €1.5 million.



"There will be a €400k loan fee for the 23 y/o winger from Celtic."

This is ultimately a pretty respectable fee all around, and being able to provide an obligation to buy tied into it seems like a good decision. Unfortunately, if he plays really well and hits that 20-game threshold, Celtic will not be able to land a higher fee, but if he plays poorly and still hits the threshold, then they will feel pretty good about it.

It is somewhat odd that Celtic did not opt to keep him around on the squad, given their need at the position, but it will be interesting to see how everything plays out in the coming months.