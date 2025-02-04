Diego Costa Tipped for Out of Window Move to Celtic
Celtic had a winter transfer window to forget. Jota's return was a highlight but that might have been the only one. Jeffrey Schlupp was signed from Crystal Palace on loan on deadline day but that is not a deal that will excite the fans.
Instead, they have been left worried about the club's striker situation. Adam Idah is the only established striker that Celtic have on their hands right now.
Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings are the back up options to Idah. Of course, there is the possibility that Daizen Maeda can play as a striker but he is already the starting winger and doing very well in that role.
The transfer window might now be closed but there is still the possibility of signing free agents. Could Celtic look into that market to sign a striker?
Glasgow World put out a list of 5 free agent strikers that Celtic could sign after transfer deadline day and one of the names was that of Diego Costa.
When it comes to experience and pedigree, Celtic cannot hope to find a better striker than Costa in this situation. He has played for the best teams in the world, won the Premier League and La Liga on multiple occasions, made it to the Champions League final.
MORE: Unhappy Celtic Fans React to Jeffrey Schlupp Signing on Transfer Deadline Day
Costa became a free agent recently, with his latest stint coming at Gremio. He scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 26 appearances for them.
At 36 years of age, Costa would not come in and play every game for Celtic. He can still do a job though and his experience would help the team, with some high-profile games coming up.
It might not be a move that Celtic fans were hoping for, even 24 hours back. But taking the situation into account, it might be one worth considering.