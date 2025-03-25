Elvis Rexhbecaj Makes Bold Claim About Augsburg Future Amid Celtic Rumours
Celtic broke their transfer record in the summer when they signed Arne Engels from FC Augsburg. The Belgian has had an interesting time at Parkhead so far. He has shown glimpses of quality but also, there is clearly room for improvement and a lot of fans expect more from the most expensive signing in the club's history.
Heading into this summer, it looks like Celtic have their eyes on one of Engels' former teammates. Reports in Germany have suggested that Elvis Rexhbecaj is on Celtic's radar, as well as that of several other clubs.
Rexhbecaj is a veteran in the Bundesliga, having made 179 appearances in the German top division at 27 years of age. Other than FC Augsburg, he has also played for Wolfsburg, Bochum and Cologne. Could he now look for a change in scenery?
Judging from his recent comments, that does not look like the case. According to 67 Hail Hail, during his international duties with Kosovo, Rexhbecaj told the media: "I have been a part of the team whenever I have been fit, and I do everything I can to contribute. From a personal point of view, I have remained true to myself and continue to grow. This is helped by the fact that I feel at home here; I have the feeling that I am here for the long term."
Of course, it does not take long for things to change in football. But at the moment, it does not look like Rexhbecaj is eyeing the Augsburg exit door.
In fact, it is rare for players to be so open about things. A lot of them choose to hold their cards close to their chest, no matter what the situation, as they do not want to rule anything out.
He is not the only defensive midfielder Celtic have been linked with recently. Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp are on that list as well.