Celtic FC

Elvis Rexhbecaj Makes Bold Claim About Augsburg Future Amid Celtic Rumours

Elvis Rexhbecaj has made a bold claim about his FC Augsburg future amid rumours linking him with a move to Celtic Park.

Sourav Mahanty

1. Fußball Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC; 22.02.2025 Elvis Rexhbecaj (FC Augsburg, 8) beim Aufwärmen. 1. Fußball Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Augsburg; Borussia Park, Mönchengladbach; 22.02.2025 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video. *** 1 Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach FC 22 02 2025 Elvis Rexhbecaj FC Augsburg, 8 warming up 1 Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach FC Augsburg Borussia Park, Mönchengladbach 22 02 2025 DFL
1. Fußball Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC; 22.02.2025 Elvis Rexhbecaj (FC Augsburg, 8) beim Aufwärmen. 1. Fußball Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Augsburg; Borussia Park, Mönchengladbach; 22.02.2025 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video. *** 1 Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach FC 22 02 2025 Elvis Rexhbecaj FC Augsburg, 8 warming up 1 Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach FC Augsburg Borussia Park, Mönchengladbach 22 02 2025 DFL / IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Celtic broke their transfer record in the summer when they signed Arne Engels from FC Augsburg. The Belgian has had an interesting time at Parkhead so far. He has shown glimpses of quality but also, there is clearly room for improvement and a lot of fans expect more from the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Heading into this summer, it looks like Celtic have their eyes on one of Engels' former teammates. Reports in Germany have suggested that Elvis Rexhbecaj is on Celtic's radar, as well as that of several other clubs.

Rexhbecaj is a veteran in the Bundesliga, having made 179 appearances in the German top division at 27 years of age. Other than FC Augsburg, he has also played for Wolfsburg, Bochum and Cologne. Could he now look for a change in scenery?

Judging from his recent comments, that does not look like the case. According to 67 Hail Hail, during his international duties with Kosovo, Rexhbecaj told the media: "I have been a part of the team whenever I have been fit, and I do everything I can to contribute. From a personal point of view, I have remained true to myself and continue to grow. This is helped by the fact that I feel at home here; I have the feeling that I am here for the long term."

Of course, it does not take long for things to change in football. But at the moment, it does not look like Rexhbecaj is eyeing the Augsburg exit door.

In fact, it is rare for players to be so open about things. A lot of them choose to hold their cards close to their chest, no matter what the situation, as they do not want to rule anything out.

He is not the only defensive midfielder Celtic have been linked with recently. Wataru Endo of Liverpool and Kalidou Sidibe of Guingamp are on that list as well.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News