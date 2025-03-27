Elvis Rexhbecaj Twist Hands Celtic Transfer Boost
Celtic are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window. With a Champions League qualifier scheduled for July, Brendan Rodgers will be seeking to put together his best team possible, and hopefully, the club will get done business early.
Last summer, Celtic paid a club-record £11 million fee for Arne Engels. Now, they have one of his former teammates on their radar.
The Hoops are reportedly interested in Kosovo international Elvis Rexhbecaj, who is also believed to be drawing the interest of several other European clubs, including Turkish side Besiktas and Italian club Parma.
The 27-year-old defensive midfielder is under contract with the German club until the summer of 2026 and has emphasized that he is not in a haste to leave.
Asked about the possibility of a transfer recently, Rexhbecaj had said: "I have been a part of the team whenever I have been fit, and I do everything I can to contribute. From a personal point of view, I have remained true to myself and continue to grow. This is helped by the fact that I feel at home here; I have the feeling that I am here for the long term."
However, it appears that things behind the scenes might not be as smooth as those comments will have you believe.
According to the Augsburger Allgemeine, talks about a possible extension for Rexhbecaj appear to have stalled.
It is believed that clubs which are pursuing Rexhbecaj are offering contracts that FC Augsburg won't be able to match.
With time running out for Augsburg to recover a transfer fee, the club must make a crucial decision in the summer. Their manager Jess Thorup said: "Everyone has dreams. But right now, it's all about FCA. We have eight more games. Then we'll see what happens."
Before joining Augsburg in 2022, Rexhbecaj also gained first-team experience at his previous club, Wolfsburg, and on loan at FC Koln and VfL Bochum. So far, he has spent his entire career in Germany.
Will we see Rexhbecaj finally make a move abroad and pull on a Celtic jersey this summer? We'll find out in time.