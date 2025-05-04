English Club Eyeing Move For Three Celtic Players at Once
The Celtic ship appears to be sailing smoothly, despite facing many challenges this season. The team seems very positive about securing their ninth treble as they prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on May 24th.
With just a few weeks left in the season, several Celtic players have already caught the attention of major football clubs across Europe.
After a sluggish second half of the season, the Hoops have done relatively well in recent weeks, winning three games and drawing away at Ibrox. But the question remains, will Celtic choose to part ways with some of their key players in the summer transfer window?
According to TBR Football, Leeds United have been monitoring Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. The English club are showing interest in Nicolas Kuhn and Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Having secured promotion by winning the English Championship this season, Leeds United are planning to make a strong return to the Premier League in the 2025–26 season.
Maeda is a valuable target for any club, having shown tremendous growth after taking on the number 9 role following Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure. Adding Kuhn would boost Leeds United's wing play thanks to his trickery, while Carter-Vickers could be a crucial addition to their defence, especially as they currently struggle with injury problems.
Although Celtic have made notable earnings from player transfers in the past, would letting go of these key players at the same time be worth the risk of weakening their current squad?
The Bhoys delivered an impressive performance in the Champions League and aim to achieve even more next season. Losing their star players could jeopardize those ambitions.
Only time will tell whether these players choose to continue chasing success in green and white or seek new challenges with Leeds United. For now, they are Celtic players and that is all that matters.