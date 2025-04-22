English Club Officially Sack Former Celtic Manager
Recently, some of the former Celtic managers have come under pressure at clubs in England due to underwhelming performances from their teams. Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting that Ange Postecoglou could be at risk of losing his job at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham's recent defeat to Nottingham Forest has only intensified the chances of Postecoglou's potential dismissal.
In addition to Tottenham Hotspur, pressure had also been mounting on another former Celtic player and manager at West Bromwich Albion.
Tony Mowbray, who took charge of the club in January, had been the manager for just 17 matches during his second tenure with the Baggies, with 5 wins, 4 draws, and 8 losses under his belt. West Brom currently sits in 10th position in the Championship.
Despite being in charge for less than 100 days, West Brom have now chosen to part ways with Mowbray.
West Brom’s recent dip in form, with the club managing just one win in their last five games, may have played a role in the club’s decision.
West Brom have issued an official statement confirming the club’s decision to part ways with Mowbray. The statement read: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray.
"Assistant Head Coach Mark Venus has also departed the club.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results."
Mowbray had spent time playing for Celtic and was also the manager at the club for less than a year in the 2009-2010 season. It’s disheartening to see him facing such struggles. We wish him all the best as he looks to bounce back in the future. Someone with his experience and track record should not have a tough time landing his next managerial job.