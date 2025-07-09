Enquiry Made as Celtic Player Linked With Unexpected Summer Exit

Celtic have had a pretty strong summer transfer window compared to their usual situation, with five players having completed transfers already, compared to significantly fewer last year at this same time.

It is clear that the club has holes to fill on the roster, and they are doing what they can to find suitable replacements without breaking the bank as of yet. It has been a relatively quick process overall, and it is clear the club is open to business, whether it be arrivals or departures.

The recent rumours surrounding this business have been heavily on the side of departures, however, with Nicolas Kühn headed to Como FC, Greg Taylor joining PAOK, and multiple other key players having the potential to go elsewhere in the near future.

This is going to be a difficult balance to manage for the Hoops, between who is a necessity for the team's future, and who they can afford to move on from over time.

The biggest question is how to handle their young core of talent, as while moving on from veterans could end up being beneficial, moving on from younger players is risky. There are options on the table for Celtic to do so, but should they even consider it? One such player is Hyun-jun Yang, who seems to already have a potential out in place if the club so desires to send him elsewhere.

What is the Latest Update on Yang's Potential to Transfer?

According to a recent report from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, there is interest regarding Yang that has been coming in lately, and multiple clubs could be in the running to acquire him if he becomes available:

"Legia Warsaw have made an enquiry for Celtic winger Hyunjun Yang.



Clubs in England & across Europe are also monitoring the South Korea international’s situation.



He’s got 3 years left on his contract.



The 23yo got 6 goals & 6 assists last season"

This is an interesting development overall, as Celtic just signed Benjamin Nygren to a five-year contract from FC Nordsjælland. Unfortunately, this leaves a question: when Jota returns from injury, which player becomes the odd man out?

Yang may be one of those who may not stack up among the others, but it will be intriguing to see how it pans out over the coming weeks, and how the Hoops handle their current roster.