European Club Make Lucrative Offer in Bad News for Celtic
After finishing the 2024–25 season with two trophies, the Hoops are optimistic about a restructuring of the squad to achieve future success. However, the upcoming transfer window could prove to be quite a tricky one.
While many moves are expected to strengthen the squad for the new season, some players may be on their way out, potentially leaving the team's balance on an edge.
As Brendan Rodgers works on resolving issues in the frontline, some concerns are now surfacing around the defence.
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has emerged as a top priority for PAOK FC. According to Greek media, the club has reportedly offered the Scottish international a two-year contract, with the option of a one-year extension and a significantly improved salary compared to his current terms at Celtic.
Taylor’s contract is set to expire this summer, and with no extension update, fans are growing anxious about losing him. However, Rodgers had earlier expressed reluctance about the idea of his exit, citing how well the full-back fits into his tactical system.
The journey from Rugby Park to Parkhead has not been an easy one, but Taylor has managed to shine in green and white, making 216 appearances over his six-year stint. Now, his place as the first-choice left-back is under threat following the club’s pre-contract signing of Kieran Tierney.
So, Taylor might consider leaving the club and being a starter elsewhere rather than staying at Celtic and ending up being a backup option to Tierney. One can understand his point of view.