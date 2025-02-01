Celtic FC

European Club Officially Announce Signing of Celtic Player

The European club have officially announced the signing of the Celtic player in this winter transfer window.

As we near the end of the winter transfer window, business continues to pick up pace at Celtic Park. Over the last few days, we have seen the club be linked with a variety of names as they look to strengthen in a couple of positions.

Striker is one of them and Mathias Kvistgaarden does not look like the only option the Hoops are keeping an eye on.

On the other hand, it looks like Kieran Tierney is set to stay put at Arsenal until the end of the season. Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United has been suggested as a potential short-term solution there on a half-season loan deal.

The exits continue to take place as well. Luis Palma was always expected to depart this winter and that move is now finally official.

The arrival of Palma has been made official by Olympiacos. We wish him the best of luck at the Greek club.

Palma already has experience of playing in Greece as well. He was at Aris FC before joining Celtic in the summer of 2023.

The move to Olympiacos is believed to be a loan with an option to buy included in it, set at a figure around €4million.

Things clearly were not working out for Palma at Celtic and he was getting rare chances in Brendan Rodgers' team. So, this was the right time for him to leave.

Celtic have strengthened on the flanks this winter already by bringing back Jota and they are also being linked with a few other wingers.

