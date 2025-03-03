European Giants Inter Milan Want to Sign Celtic Defender
Celtic proved that they are capable of going toe-to-toe with Europe's best teams when they took Bayern Munich to their limit in the Champions League this season, drawing 1-1 at Allianz Arena and losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate over the two leagues.
One player who was excellent against Bayern Munich over those two legs is Alistair Johnston, Celtic's Canadian international full-back.
Many believe Johnston was at fault for Alphonso Davies' late goal but one cannot overlook the performance that he put in before that, helping keep Bayern Munich at bay for over 90 minutes.
That kind of performance seems to have caught the eye of Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan, who might be looking to sign Johnston in the summer transfer window.
According to Interlive.it, Denzel Dumfries is decisive for Inter Milan's season, but the club is working on a possible replacement. Johnston is the new idea as deputy for the Dutch international.
At 26 years of age, Johnston could be very useful to Inter Milan behind Dumfries. His salary is not relatively high and the transfer fee could be in the region of €10 million.
It remains to be seen if Inter Milan end up making a move for Johnston or not. When a club of that size comes calling, most players are expected to be intrigued by the idea at the very least.
On the other hand, Celtic fans will be hoping that Johnston stays at the club for as long as possible. He has established himself as an important member of this team since his arrival in the winter transfer window of 2023 as the replacement for Josip Juranovic.
To be very honest, €10 million does not sound like a significant enough transfer fee for Celtic to consider parting ways with one of their best players in his prime.