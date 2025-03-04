European Giants Preparing £8million Offer For Celtic Target
Celtic are in a great position right now. But the aim in Glasgow is always to improve the squad. The brilliant Champions League campaign, which saw them get past the opening phase for the first time in over a decade, should give the Hoops added motivation in the summer transfer window.
Celtic fans will be hoping that some experienced and proven players are brought in. Kieran Tierney has already agreed a pre-contract agreement. The supporters are hoping that Jeffrey Schlupp's loan stint is made permanent as well on the back of his impressive displays.
At the same time, one of Scottish football's rising talents is in their sights. Lennon Miller, still just 18 years of age, has captained Motherwell already.
Naturally, Miller is being viewed as a special talent and Celtic are in pursuit of his signature. They are not the only ones.
According to Football Insider, Miller is wanted by Lyon. The French club are ready to make an offer up to £8 million for the Motherwell midfielder. The Scottish club have already turned down multiple bids from Italian side Udinese and Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in January transfer window.
Of course, £8 million is a significant fee for Celtic. That would immediately make Miller one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.
It remains to be seen if Celtic are ready to make a push like that for the Scottish midfielder, who for all of his undeniable qualities, is still unproven at the highest level.
Other than Lyon and Celtic, clubs like Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to have their eyes on Lennon as well.