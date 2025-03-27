European Giants Want to Sign Celtic Transfer Target
As the season nears its end and the upcoming summer transfer window around, Celtic appear to have many plans to invest in their forward line as well as in the midfield. After a successful campaign in the UEFA Champions League this time, they seem motivated to create a greater impact in Europe next season.
The planning seems to be in full swing and they have already made moves to bring back their former players, with a pre-contract deal alredy in place to bring back Kieran Tierney. They are also rumoured to be considering making a move for Mathias Kvistgaarden.
In the past, the Hoops were said to be interested in Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, and that interest has surfaced once again. Recently, they have been linked with Guingamp's defensive midfielder Kalidou Sidibe and also have their eyes on a Scottish midfielder.
Apart from Celtic, the Rangers have also expressed interest in Motherwell FC’s prodigy Lennon Miller. Furthermore, he is on the radar of four Bundesliga clubs.
According to Not The Old Firm, Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in for Miller. There are a host of English clubs set on landing him as well alongside Celtic and Rangers.
Despite his age, Miller has already shown a lot of promise at Motherwell. He is a regular starter in most matches and has contributed 4 goals and 6 assists so far this season.
Though the Scottish youngster has a contract expiring in the summer of 2026, he is still expected to test the market. It’s no wonder he is considered a transfer target for many teams. Thus, it remains to be seen whether Celtic will manage to engage themselves in talks to sign him or if it will remain just as a rumour and he will end up somewhere else.