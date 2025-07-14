Evan Ferguson Decides Next Club Amid Celtic Transfer Links

Celtic are going through a busy summer and have been linked with a number of players. When it comes to the strikers, Evan Ferguson is a name that has been linked to them in the past as well as this summer. However, a deal never took place.

There has been a recent development in this regard, as the Brighton striker seems to be headed for a loan move to Roma.

The Republic of Ireland striker has struggled for regular game time at Brighton lately, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League rivals West Ham, scoring no goals in eight appearances.

However, this wasn't the case a few years ago, when he scored 10 goals in 25 matches for the Seagulls during the 2023–24 season, earning him a whopping £100 million price tag in some quarters.

Ferguson doesn't seem to be in Fabian Hurzeler's first-team plans, thus Brighton are expected to send him out on loan once more. Reports say that a season-long loan move to Serie A is on the cards, with Roma willing to pay the 20-year-old's full annual salary of around €1.8 million.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ferguson has chosen Roma and negotations are underway with Brighton over a deal.

Celtic have always been a really intriguing option for many players looking to restart their careers or who have not found their best form at other clubs.

Celtic can provide a platform that includes regular game time, European football, and a challenging domestic schedule, all of which are appealing to a player wanting to regain his rhythm. However, it looks like a move to Glasgow is not in Ferguson's future despite the links.