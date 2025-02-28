Even Rangers Happy With Latest Celtic Announcement
Celtic is having an impressive season so far. They are well within reach of a domestic treble. Having already won the League Cup, they currently sit comfortably at the top of the league table with a 13-point lead and are the favourites to retain the Scottish Cup as well.
On the other hand, city rivals Rangers are experiencing a contrasting season. They recently sacked their manager, Philippe Clement, and appointed an interim head coach until the end of the season in the form of Barry Ferguson. The team is looking to rebuild, as this campaign has not been promising.
To make things even more exciting, Celtic have announced that away fans will be back in the upcoming Glasgow derbies.
While the games might not have any significant impact on the league results, the Glasgow derby never disappoints and is always a spectacle worth keeping an eye on.
The statement on Celtic's official website read: "We can confirm that following the previous SPFL determination from last year and with necessary requirements being addressed, away supporters will be present at the next two Glasgow derby matches this season at Celtic Park (March 16) and Ibrox.
"Allocations will be around 4% of saleable capacity at both stadia.
"Further ticket information will be provided in due course."
So it has been confirmed that away fans will be attending the upcoming Glasgow Derbies, something many have eagerly anticipated. The restriction on away fans lasted throughout the previous season, beginning at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
The allocation is expected to be around 4% of the stadium’s capacity, which equates to approximately 2,000 to 2,500 fans. Though it is a small number, this is a welcome move and will enhance the atmosphere.
According to The National, Rangers interim boss Ferguson said about the matter: "Good to hear our fans will be at Celtic Park - it is something the fixture has missed.
"In an ideal world, there would be more, but I'm just glad our fans will be in the stadium."
Celtic should still have a bitter taste in their mouth from the last derby after losing 3-0 at Ibrox. They will surely look to bounce back and secure a victory to avenge that loss.
With away fans returning after a long absence and the atmosphere more electric than ever, Celtic will be determined to remind everybody who the top team in Glasgow truly is.