Everton Linked With Move For In-Form Celtic Player
Celtic were believed to be eyeing an opportunity to bring in another winger during the winter transfer window despite signing Jota on a permanent basis from Rennes.
The squad fills a bit light after the departure of Kyogo, Alexandro Bernabei, Luis Palma, Alex Valle and a few others. On the other hand, the club ended up only bringing back Jota from Rennes and acquiring Jeffrey Schulpp on loan from Crystal Palace.
Celtic had a strong showing again Bayern Munich in both of the legs of their Champions League tie though they lost 3-2 on aggregate. At this stage, they should try to make wise additions to the team while keeping their best performers.
Recently, Nicolas Kuhn had been linked many English clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to hold interest in him as well.
Now, according to TBR Football, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leeds United are among the clubs who have set their sights on Kuhn.
Kuhn’s performance has impressed many clubs, as he has scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists this season. No wonder English clubs are curious to have a look at the German winger.
Kuhn’s skills might add a lot to many English teams. The summer transfer window would be intriguing for the Celtic player and it could be difficult for him to resist the English clubs.
Of course, Celtic are no strangers to parting ways with some of their best players. Will that be the case with Kuhn this summer as well with the likes of Everton keeping an eye on him?