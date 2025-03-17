Everton Tipped to Sign 27-year-old Celtic Player Next Summer
Celtic will be hoping to put the Glasgow Derby result behind them as soon as possible. But there is more worrying news for the Hoops ahead of the summer transfer window.
Celtic's defence has been one of the key reasons behind their recent struggles against Rangers. In three consecutive Glasgow Derbies, they have conceded thrice.
With a defence as leaky as that, you cannot hope to win games of this importance. That is something the Hoops will need to work on, that is for sure.
Cameron Carter-Vickers did not exactly cover himself in glory with his performance against Rangers. But it is safe to say that nobody will want to see the American international leave the club anytime soon.
He is widely considered as the team's leader at the back. Unfortunately, in recent days, he has been linked with a move away from Parkhead and a return to the Premier League.
Carter-Vickers left Tottenham Hotspur to join Celtic. Could he end up at Everton next? According to Football Insider, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson said: "I don’t think there’s a real need to replace James Tarkowski.
“The issue they’ve had at Everton is Michael Keane.
“His form has been up and down this season, so there’s an opportunity there to replace him if he does move on this summer.
“Carter-Vickers, you can see the quality he’s got, he’s played well this season, specifically in the Champions League.
“If Michael Keane moves on the gap opens up for Everton to rebuild.
“But if Keane is happy with his role as a bit-part player, he’s not going to be challenging the first-choice centre-backs.
“Cameron Carter-Vickers would fit that mould and I can certainly see him making a return to the Premier League."
Everton have struggled for quite a few years now and it is remarkable that they have not been relegated, considering how close they have come on more than one occasion.
The Merseyside club finally seem to be trending upwards once again though, after bringing back David Moyes as manager. He is doing a great job right now and has significantly improved Everton's situation. Let's see if it continues in the long run.
As for Carter-Vickers, it will be interesting to see what he wants to do in the summer. It is very possible that he could want to leave after spending four years and winning everything possible at Celtic.