Everton Want to Sign Former Celtic Player This Summer

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the former Celtic player in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With only a few weeks remaining until the end of the season, many Premier League clubs are eyeing an opportunity to sign a former Celtic prodigy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ben Doak left Celtic to join Liverpool early in his career. This season, he was sent out on loan to Middlesbrough. After making 24 appearances for the Championship club, he has contributed 3 goals and 7 assists.

Since leaving Celtic, Doak has made just 10 appearances for Liverpool’s senior team, contributing mostly to the youth squads.

Recently, during his time at Middlesbrough, Doak has shown significant improvement in his performance at the senior level. Known for his dynamic style of play, he has immense potential due to his exceptional speed and ability to go past defenders.

According to TEAMtalk, Doak is on Everton's radar, although they will face competition for his signature.

Doak is seen as an emerging talent who fits Everton’s current need for a pacey winger. Of course, considering the rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs, any such move would be a controversial one, and it is pretty unlikely to take place.

Doak has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs as well, including Crystal Palace and Brentford. Liverpool could be looking for a fee in the region of £30 million, and it will be interesting to see how the suitors respond to this valuation in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Doak is a phenomenal talent for sure but would clubs be willing to spend that kind of money on an unproven youngster?

