'Exceptional' - Scott Brown and BBC Pundits Heap Praise on Celtic Prospect

Celtic are the biggest club in Scotland, and they have reached this status not only by signing big international players, but by balancing it with homegrown talent as well.

While currently the fanbase appears concerned about the lack of immediate-impact signings, the club's future seems to be in good hands.

One of the club's standout youngsters is Jude Bonnar, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder currently on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United, managed by Celtic hero Scott Brown.

A recent match played by his team against St. Mirren in the Scottish League Cup has experts talking about Bonnar, and in very positive light at that.

Scott Brown and BBC pundits heap praise on Celtic's 20-year-old rising star

Scott Brown, current manager of Ayr United, and BBC analysts Ian McCall and Rory Loy were impressed with Bonnar's display.

For BBC Sportsound (h/t 67 Hail Hail), McCall stated that the entry of the 19-year-old midfielder into the game helped improve the team in terms of play and that he seems like a 'terrific prospect'.

In turn, analyst Loy also agreed with his colleague's thoughts, as he said that young Bonnar looked 'really good'.

"Yes, I’ve covered a few games at Celtic Park when he’s been on the bench, but I’ve never watched him on the pitch, and I thought he looked really good," Loy said.

He also explained that the Scottish player was more proactive than the players who entered to play in the first half, as the youngster really was getting the ball and taking initiative to control the game.

However, he clarified that this didn't mean Ayr United would win the match, but the midfielder did enough to show he'll be an excellent player if he maintains his pace.

Scott Brown was no exception when it came to being amazed by the youngster, as he labeled Bonnar as 'exceptional' in the match against St. Mirren.

Up to this moment, Bonnar has contributed one goal and has played 158 minutes with his team.