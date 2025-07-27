In recent weeks, Celtic have been linked with Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum, making clear the Hoops' objective to keep strengthening their attack.

"If that doesn’t happen with this club, then maybe another one will come." That’s how club director Jan Willem van Dop put it that Breum could move to another club if their financial demands are not met.

And little by little, it has become clear why Celtic are interested in signing the 21-year-old Danish talent.

In fact, recently, an expert explained what makes Breum special and what he could bring to Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Expert claims Celtic are pursuing 'high technical level' winger

Journalist Toke Theilade spoke exclusively to 67 Hail Hail, where he talked a bit about Jakob Breum.

For Theilade, Breum would fit perfectly into Celtic’s squad. Praising his abilities, he explained that the 21-year-old Danish footballer is currently making waves at his team, Go Ahead Eagles.

To the cited outlet, he said that, for him, it has been impressive what the young player has achieved in Holland. And even though at his former club, Odense, he didn’t break through as they would have wanted, they let him go to his current club, where he remarkably took off.

The young winger wasn’t considered a standout player despite having talent. He was very young when he debuted, so he never fully established himself.

However, Theilade also emphasised that when Breum was at OB, the club were not great, so it was normal to expect he wouldn’t perform at his best. Now, Breum is proving the world wrong.

“The way he broke through for GAE has been remarkable, but really wasn’t expected. I thought he would fade out, but he really proved me wrong. Now he’s being linked with some big clubs,” Theilade said.

The journalist also praised the young winger’s high technical level, as he has the ability to create chances not only for his teammates but also for himself.

Go Ahead value Breum at around £5m, and now everything suggests Celtic have tried to get him for less after their £1.5m bid was rejected this week. We’ll see how this situation develops.