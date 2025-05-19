Fabrizio Romano Drops Jeremie Frimpong Update as Celtic Await Windfall
The fact that Jeremie Frimpong, a player for Bayern Leverkusen and a former star for Celtic, is currently in talks to sign with Liverpool has been a subject of discussion for quite some time.
For the last few days, it has been believed that a deal to bring Frimpong to Liverpool is almost finalised. Now, there is another update on the situation.
According to the Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the final part of the medical plus contract signing is set to take place in the next hours for Frimpong. The €35m release clause has been activated by Liverpool.
In the summer of 2019, Frimpong left Manchester City to sign with Celtic. He joined the club for about £350,000 and was a revelation during his time there. Just eighteen months later, he was signed by Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5 million.
Frimpong's transfer to Leverkusen has been a huge success. Since joining the Bundesliga club, the ex-Celtic fullback has won a league title, the German Cup, and the Supercup, establishing himself as one of Europe's most sought-after players.
Celtic included a sell-on clause in the contract with Bayer Leverkusen that allowed them to keep 30% of any future transfer profits. And now, the Hoops look set to recoup about £5.5 million for a player who left the club four years ago.
The club will receive a cash windfall without losing a member of its squad, which will be a welcome boost to Brendan Rodgers' transfer budget in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Bhoys will certainly have a busy transfer window ahead of them as they may want to offload a few players to increase their budget and add some quality players as well. Thus, the extra cash surely will help the Hoops bolster their roster in preparation for a UCL comeback.