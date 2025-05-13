Fabrizio Romano's Latest Jeremie Frimpong Update Boosts Celtic
Celtic have quite a bit on their plate when it comes to the 2025 summer transfer window, between decisions regarding some of their returning loanees, transfer additions, and likely exits of a few key players.
Also, with an injury to Jota, things have been shaken up ahead of the summer, and now they have to make some calls to re-strengthen their front line alongside Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah. and if he stays, Nicolas Kuhn.
The money coming into the team will be the most intriguing part, as it will allow them to move on and make signings to supplement the squad. While there are a few options for how they can do so, there is one in particular that could net them a substantial amount without any work on their end.
That is a potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who could be on his way to Liverpool for a pretty substantial sum.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are advancing in talks to sign Frimpong. They approached Bayer Leverkusen to discuss the €35m release clause structure.
With that in mind, Celtic will have a vested interest in how this situation plays out in the coming months, as they currently hold an ace up their sleeve when it comes to any potential profit to be made this summer when it comes to Frimpong's transfer.
What Amount Could Celtic Receive From a Frimpong Transfer?
The beauty of a potential transfer this summer for Frimpong from Celtic's point of view is that they currently hold a significant sell-on clause, potentially 30%, in his contract, meaning they would receive nearly a third of the profit made.
Keep in mind, this is profit made by Bayer Leverkusen, not the overall transfer amount, so as was noted by Celtic fan media account Everything Celtic, in the event that the release clause is triggered at the amount of €35 million, the Hoops would receive approximately £5.38 million.
The reason behind this is that the German side signed Frimpong for a reported £11.5 million, so that has to be deducted from their received fee on the player.
Regardless, gaining additional money for a move Celtic has to do no work on this summer is pretty good value. Having moved on in 2021 to the Bundesliga, he will now look for the chance to enter the Premier League, and net his original club some profit in the process.