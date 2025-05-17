'Fairytale' - Alistair Johnston Pays Beautiful Tribute to Celtic Teammate
Celtic have done it once again, winning another Premiership title, bringing their total up to 55 all-time, and they were able to celebrate the feat after their match with St. Mirren to close out the campaign. It was all topped off by a goal from James Forrest, who scored in the 94th minute of the match.
This goal would mark a historic milestone for the veteran as well, scoring in his 16th straight season for Celtic.
Not only did it mean a ton to him, but it also meant an enormous amount to his teammates, as could be seen in the post-game press conferences. Some of the best quotes of the day came from defender Alistair Johnston, who really was thrilled and had lots to say about Forrest's career.
What Did Alistair Johnston Discuss After the Celtic Match?
The full discussion from Johnston was rather long, but the most notable quotes came early in the media appearance, as he would say the following while speaking with Sky Sports Scotland:
"Yeah, it had to be him. Look, we just watched back the highlights of the match there. Again, just seeing what it meant to the fans, what it meant to Jamesy there, kissing the badge, he ran into the corner, it was a fairytale moment. He's been pushing so hard all year to get that goal, and even then he's still...he's so unselfish, he gets to the end line, he puts things in, and everyone's just screaming at him, even us, just shoot Jamey, just shoot! But no, it had to be him, cut across it, perfect finish, and look, he's had a fairytale career at this football club when you look at it, the number of trophies he's won, what he's given this football club for over a decade and a half now, he's really given his whole life to this football club.
"So for him to get a moment like that in front of this crowd, was really special, and I've never seen a celebration like that, I was running into the corner with him and just seeing grown men, shirts off, just literally nearly crying there, because of how much James Forrest means to this club and them, it was a really special moment."
This was blatantly one of the most special moments of Forrest's career, but it means so much to everyone involved, which is what makes it so fun to watch happen.
Seeing him score in the final league game of the season, in the 94th minute, on a right-foot strike across the front of the goal, is truly impressive from the veteran.
This will be a day remembered for decades in Celtic history, and many will tell the story to others, especially those who were lucky enough to attend such an amazing event.