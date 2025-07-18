Favourites Declared in Race for Romanian Striker Celtic Bid for

Celtic have had an interesting 2025 summer transfer window, and with some of the pre-season events starting to kick off, they are running out of time to make big moves. One of the positions that has been heavily looked into is striker, where the Hoops currently have Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny, and Callum Osmand on their roster. Daizen Maeda is a versatile option capable of playing there and on the flank. In addition, Shin Yamada is also nearing a move soon.

Adding a top-level option to compete for the starting spot this season is crucial, though, as Osmand, Kenny, and Yamada are all rotational options for now or developmental players.

One of the names that had been put on the board is Louis Munteanu, for whom Celtic sent in a €8 million offer, which was rejected, as was reported by Victor Vrînceanu and Radu Orbean of iAM Sport.

According to the same report, CFR Cluj is looking to bring in €18 million, which is why the bid was rejected. Now, a further update has been released noting that a French club has taken over the race, and is currently in front.

What is the Latest Update on the Munteanu whom Celtic Bid for?

CFR Cluj manager Neluţu Varga recently discussed the Munteanu saga in a media appearance, and where things stand in regards to the clubs involved in the process.

While a name was not officially announced, the group was narrowed down to exclude Celtic, as France and Spain were the only two nations mentioned. Here is what Varga had to say (quote transcribed by Alex Bodnariu and Cristi Coste of Fanatik):

"It's a club in France that, up until now, is the most serious in terms of professionalism. I understand that they will resolve some issues these days, then we will sit down at the negotiating table, so that the boy can go for a medical examination."

"I never mentioned the name of the club. I only said France. I only said that it is a top team from France. I don't know who checked what. I didn't mention any names. It is about a concrete interest from France and from Spain, but the Spaniards gave up because they didn't reach the amount I asked for. In pole position is France."

It will be intriguing to see how this situation evolves and who, if anyone, lands the young Romanian striker. He is a pretty exceptional talent, and it is unfortunate that Celtic are not considered at the forefront here.