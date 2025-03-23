FC Barcelona Make €25million Decision That Impacts Celtic
Celtic are expected to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. We have seen them being linked with a number of fresh faces over the last few weeks. But on the other hand, they will have to keep their best players around as well.
Then there is the Jeremie Frimpong situation. The Dutchman is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and if he does, that would positively impact Celtic by bringing in a significant windfall.
Celtic are believed to hold a significant sell-on clause for Frimpong, who has a €40 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen deal.
FC Barcelona are just one of the clubs to be linked with Frimpong. But it looks like they might be undervaluing the Dutch international ahead of the summer transfer window.
Hansi Flick is believed to be keen on signing the Dutch right-back. But according to Cule Mania, at most, Barcelona would be willing to pay €25 million for Frimpong.
Common sense suggests that that won't be enough to sign Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
Many would argue that the €40 million release clause represents a bargain for a player who has been excellent going forward for Bayer Leverkusen.
According to stats from Transfermarkt, he has registered 4 goals and 11 assists in 40 games for Bayer Leverkusen this season. In the previous campaign, he had 14 goals and 10 assists to his name.
Frimpong has also been linked with Liverpool, with Arne Slot believed to be a big fan. So, one would imagine that Bayer Leverkusen won't have a tough time attracting a transfer bid in the region of €40 million, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Anfield in the summer.
Of course, it won't matter to Celtic where Frimpong ends up, as long as Bayer Leverkusen bring in the biggest transfer fee possible.