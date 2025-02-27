FC Twente Sporting Director Drops Update on Permanent Deal with Celtic
Celtic have had a strong last year and a half of business, making decisions regarding incoming and outgoing players, especially when it comes down to loans and finding the right opportunities for their players to develop.
One such player is Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, who the Hoops sent out on loan during the summer of 2024 to Dutch Eredivisie club FC Twente.
Celtic already have a lot of options there in the form of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Maik Nawrocki. They preferred to get a look at their options first seemingly, and develop an understanding of who should stay and who should go.
Now the Scottish side will have a decision to make with Lagerblelke, whose loan at FC Twente ends at the end of the season, and he still has a contract with Celtic through the summer of 2028.
Sporting Director of FC Twente Jan Streuer had some comments regarding this situation recently on ESPN's Goedemorgen Eredivisie. According to 67 Hail Hail, he said: "We’ll have to wait and see. It’s also important what Celtic wants.
“Do they want to keep him? Do they see it in him or not?
“For us, he is a good player. He has a good mentality and is a good header. He is getting better and better.
“But you have no idea what Celtic wants. Do they have good players there? Maybe they want to loan him out for another year. We have to wait and see."
The loan deal between Celtic and FC Twente does not include an option to buy, so ultimately the Dutch side will not have a choice in the matter as the Scottish side makes a decision.
It is intriguing to hear how the Hoops have not reached out regarding this information yet, and seemingly have not made a decision regarding the Swedish defender.
What will also be intriguing to see is what is done with Liam Scales and Maik Nawrocki, with neither getting much playing time anymore outside the occasional substitution. Maybe Celtic are looking at other options for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Improvement is always critical to competing at this level, and if bringing Lagerbielke back into the fold helps them do so, maybe it is worth considering.
This seems plausible as well, as he has been developing nicely with FC Twente, registering 24 appearances and 1,679 minutes with two goals and two assists, nearly three times the amount of minutes he got at Celtic and over double the appearances.