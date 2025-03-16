Footage Emerges of Rangers Players' Antics that Angered Celtic Fans
Celtic lost their second-straight Glasgow Derby. That has been rare in recent years. Even more worryingly, this defeat came at home and against a Rangers team that was 16 points behind them coming into the game.
Also, this was the third straight Glasgow Derby in which Celtic failed to perform. Yes, they might have won the Scottish League Cup final on penalties, but it was not their best display either.
Thus, one has to wonder whether the gap between the two teams is starting to close up. Many would remember that that had been the case in the 19/20 season as well before the disastrous 20/21 campaign.
Celtic must do everything possible to avoid a repeat of that. Hopefully, this will serve as a wake up call to the players, coaches and board.
There was another incident on the day that grabbed the headlines. As reported by Balls.ie, footage that appeared on social media after the game appears to show Rangers players heading straight to the Celtic fans after their late winner and spraying them with water.
Hopefully, those in charge will take a look at the incident after the game and a decision will be made regarding the matter.
For now, the focus has to be on Celtic's problems against Rangers in recent Glasgow Derbies and nothing else. Fortunately, these defeats have come during a season when the results won't have a real impact on the title race.
If the title race had been close, these defeats would have felt disastrous for Celtic. That being said, Rodgers needs to take care of things regardless.
There is one more Glasgow Derby left to be played and Celtic must do their best to win that one, away at Ibrox. Another loss and serious questions will need to be asked about both the players and the coaches.