Forgotten Player Suddenly One of Celtic's Best Performers
It is remarkable what confidence can do for a player. We are seeing that play out in real time for one of Celtic's best performers in recent weeks.
Celtic have made plenty of 'project signings' in recent times. It is safe to say that the move to bring in Yang Hyun-jun falls under that category.
Signed in the summer of 2023 from Gangwon FC, Yang had never really managed to establish himself in the first-team picture at Celtic. Even a few weeks back, most fans would not be concerned if he was sent out on loan or transferred permanently.
Now though, he suddenly looks like one of Celtic's best performers. The match against St Mirren was the perfect example of that.
With the match tied at 2-2 and Celtic not really playing well, it looked like a draw was on the cards. But then, it was Yang who changed the course of the game.
Yang scored a brace and provided an assist after coming off the bench. Talk about making an impact substitution.
This is not the first time that Yang has made a positive contribution off the bench either. He even provided an assist against Bayern Munich.
Yang has looked like a completely different player in recent weeks and is clearly playing with a ton of confidence at the moment.
Since the turn of the year, Yang has scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists. That is a lot, especially for someone who has not been prolific during his time at Celtic.
It might be time for Brendan Rodgers to reward Yang with a few starts, especially as it looks like Nicolas Kuhn needs a breather.