Former Celtic Defender Finalizes Deal to Sign With Second-Tier English Club

Celtic have had various players sign for, or transfer to, new clubs during the 2025 summer transfer window. This always makes for a fascinating process, as fans have the chance to see some former fan favorites play, as they are given the opportunity to compete in various parts of the world. Whether they stayed for a few months or many years, following former Hoops players is always an exciting process.

One of the shorter-term members of the Scottish side was defender Jeffrey Schlupp, who spent the spring with Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace. The veteran had begun to fall out of favor there, and ultimately, there just was not a ton of playing time available for him in the Premier League, so he got a chance in the SPFL instead.

When he was with Celtic, he also had very minimal chances, and with Kieran Tierney coming in this summer on a free transfer, the left-back position has been solidified in the starting XI for a few seasons to come. This left Schlupp in a position where he would end his deal after the loan stint and become a free agent over the course of the summer. Thankfully for him, another English squad has given him a chance to earn a starting spot, and while it is not a Premier League club, they are a formidable opponent.

Where Has Jeffrey Schlupp Signed for the Future?

After a multitude of rumors over the past few days regarding Schlupp potentially nearing a deal, it has been formally announced that he has signed with EFL Championship club Norwich City F.C. This may sound familiar to Celtic fans, as transfer target Mathias Kvistgaarden also recently signed with the English side.

The assumption would be that Schlupp will rotate between left-back and left-midfield for Norwich City, as they have plenty of depth along the back-line but not as much in the midfield. With his versatility and veteran leadership, he should be able to help along a relatively young squad to compete for a chance at the top of their league.

Norwich City has been clearly building its club up, with eight players arriving this summer so far, including Kvistgaarden, Schlupp, Jacob Wright, Vladan Kovačević, and more. This puts them in a good position to not only compete short-term, but also in the future. Celtic will move on without issue, and Schlupp will work to build himself back up to the player he once was, so this ends up being a win-win all around.