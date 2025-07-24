Former Celtic Defender Jeffrey Schlupp Set to Make Move to Second-Tier English Club

Celtic have had an intriguing summer window when it comes to their own arrivals and departures, but even more so when it comes to their former players who have gone to new clubs. With multiple former Celtic talents heading to new places in the last few weeks, it has been interesting to watch everything play out and see where things go for them.

One of the fascinating potential moves of the summer has been where Jeffrey Schlupp may end up going, as he spent half a season with Celtic since the winter window, and when Crystal Palace did not renew his contract, he became a free agent. Now he has the chance to go wherever he may choose, and that gives him quite a bit of flexibility as a player, allowing him to make a decision based on schematic fit or whatever he deems important to that choice.

It seems as though there is a frontrunner in the sweepstakes as well, with recent reports indicating he is closing in on a deal with an English club, this time a second-tier choice rather than a Premier League club.

Which English Club is Pursuing Jeffrey Schlupp?

According to a recent report from Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports News, Norwich City is closing in on a deal for Schlupp, as they continue to add to a strong group for the coming season. After landing Celtic target Mathias Kvistgaarden earlier in the summer, now the English side is hoping to land one of their former players as well, with Joseph reporting the following on the situation:

"Norwich City are close to agreeing a deal for Jeffrey Schlupp.



The 32-year-old is a free agent after his contract expired with Crystal Palace this summer.



Talks are said to be progressing well with NCFC.



Schlupp spent the second half of last season at Celtic."

Schlupp was not exactly given a substantial chance with the Hoops in his few months with the club, and in the time he did play, he was solid, but not exceptional. Ultimately, Celtic went in the direction of Kieran Tierney at left-back, and now Schlupp will have the opportunity to potentially play with a pretty competitive Norwich City roster.

While a deal is not done as of yet, it sounds as though it is only a matter of time. It could be interesting to see who else makes themselves involved in trying to sign him, but ultimately Norwich City will likely close things out.