Former Celtic Defender Joins MLS Club FC Dallas in Record Deal
While Celtic wrapped up their winter transfer window with the signing of Jota, Jeffrey Schlupp, a pre-contract agreement with Kieran Tierney and other moves, some of the other leagues are still getting deals doner.
Another former Celtic player is on the move this winter, as one of their defenders in recent years Osaze Urhoghide is heading from Ligue 2 club Amiens to MLS side FC Dallas.
In recent years, Liel Abada (Charlotte FC) and Odin Thiago Holm (Los Angeles FC on loan) have moved to the United States as well.
The transfer fee for Urhoghide is going to be a record one for FC Dallas, as it is currently reported at a €3 million. This will be the most FC Dallas has ever spent on a move for a defender, and the fourth-most they have ever spent. The only players they have spent more on previously are Petar Musa (€9.00m), Alan Velasco (€6.40m) and Luciano Acosta (€4.80m).
Urhoghide previously spent time with AFC Wimbledon, Sheffield Wednesday, Celtic, KV Oostende, and Amiens.
He was on the books at Celtic from 2021 to 2023, however, after the first half-season he would go on loan to Oostende. He ultimately got very little playing time for the Scottish side.
At Amiens however, he saw a genuine playing chance. He made 41 appearances in total for the club and became a regular for them. This opportunity really gave him an exceptional platform to showcase his skills in the second division of French football, ultimately earning a move to the MLS.
His new contract runs for four years through 2028, and has a one-year club option for the following season.
The centre-back will now have to work to prove his value in a new team, league, and to a new manager, while also working with a completely new group of teammates in a different continent altogether.
With how often he has moved throughout his career, finally finding some stability at a club with that aforementioned new contract should truly do him some good when it comes to development. At only 24 years of age, he has plenty of time to learn the ropes and get even better.