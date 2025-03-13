Former Celtic Favourite Ready to Make €40million Summer Move
A lot of players have enjoyed a meteoric rise at Celtic only to leave the club quickly and take the next step in their careers. For a lot of them, things have not exactly worked out.
Odsonne Edouard flopped at Crystal Palace. Matt O'Riley is struggling at Brighton & Hove Albion. Jota could not make the grade at Al-Ittihad and Rennes before returning to Celtic in the winter.
There is one player who has thrived since leaving Celtic though. Jeremie Frimpong joined Bayer Leverkusen in the 2021 January transfer window and has been fantastic for the German club since then.
Frimpong was integral to Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga title last season. Over his time with the club, he has also established himself as one of the most effective wing-backs on the planet.
For a long time, Frimpong has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and more. And finally, it looks like he is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen and make a move.
According to Florian Plettenberg, Frimpong is ready for the next step and is planning a move in the summer with Spain and England being two concrete options for him. There are already enquiries. The Dutch wing-back can leave Bayer Leverkusen for a transfef fee around €40 million in the summer.
Frimpong is an elite wing-back for sure. His numbers speak for themselves. They are better than that of many top attacking players.
Of course, there have always been question marks about the defensive side of his game, going back to his stint at Celtic.