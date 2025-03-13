Former Celtic Favourite Ready to Make €40million Summer Move

🚨⚫️🔴 Jeremie #Frimpong is ready for the next step and is planning a move in summer. Spain and England are two concrete options for him.



There are already concrete enquiries. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen for around €40 million in summer.@Sky_Marlon89 |… pic.twitter.com/YSwxpXDQBy