Former Celtic Player Completes Surprise International Debut

Celtic have plenty of former players who are joining national teams this summer, one of whom has been linked to a potential return in the coming weeks.

Jeremy Trottier

Celtic have quite a substantial presence this year when it comes to international play, both current and former players have been involved with their national teams.

These rosters tend to change a substantial amount between when it is first put together and when the end of the international period occurs, and that has been seen time and again with various national teams.

Scotland have seen quite a few moves made, with Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay withdrawing from the squad due to injuries. And that's not all.

There had been fitness issues with their goalkeeping situation as well ahead of Scotland's friendly against Liechtenstein, and that led to the call-up of Ross Doohan.

The most interesting part is that Doohan has been rumoured to potentially return to Celtic this summer, with strong links between the two sides at various points. There have been suggestions that a pre-contract has already been agreed. Having another player who has ties to the Scotland national team is always a positive, especially if they can help the squad improve with their play.

Doohan joined the Scotland squad, alongside Callan McKenna. The two goalkeepers on their way out to make room for them were Angus Gunn and Robby McCrorie, as was reported in an official team announcement.

Doohan ended up starting the game against Liechtenstein. He also managed to keep a clean sheet in what was a 4-0 win for the Scots.

Doohan has bounced around on loan a ton during his career, having seven different loan stints during his time with Celtic from 2015 to 2022. The goalkeeper came up through the club's youth academy and was with the club for a substantial amount of time before finally joining Tranmere Rovers, then he moved to Forrest Green Rovers, and most recently, he was with Aberdeen, winning the Scottish Cup against the Hoops in the final.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

