Former Celtic Player Makes Bold Claim About Brendan Rodgers' Future

The aim for a club like Celtic is to constantly improve. Were they able to do that last season? There is no doubt about Brendan Rodgers' contribution to the club in winning major trophies consistently.

But sudden key exits in the middle of the season, and a few whose form dropped at the turn of the year, meant that Celtic finished 24/25 with a double, just like the previous campaign.

However, quite a healthy amount of money was spent last season to bolster their squad. A treble had already been dreamt of to add to their trophy count, but they fell short at the final step, losing in the Scottish Cup Final to Aberdeen on penalties.

No doubt, if the manager is not given enough freedom to sign talents, it could prove difficult for longer managerial commitment. That is what ex-Celtic star Charlie Nicholas highlighted, and he expressed his doubts about Rodgers' future beyond the upcoming season.

According to the Daily Record, he said: "Brendan Rodgers is in a position where he is in control of a situation that you want to be in.

"From the first time when he left, he was in a bit of turmoil with Peter Lawwell, who wasn’t giving him the funds that he was demanding.

"Last season, he was given the funds he was supposedly demanding, and did the team improve?

"I don’t think they improved last season. They have to improve this season - it’s been a bit of a rebuild, there are five or six players that need to go out and they’ve brought in five players, but none are magical signings.

"Brendan knows what he wants and knows his budget, but I honestly don’t know whether he will stay or go beyond next season.

"If the transfer market is not going to be kind to him or if he’s not getting help in the market, he will not be happy and that might just back him to say, this season could be my last. But I honestly don’t know."

Meanwhile, the club have made five signings heading into the 2025–26 season, but the majority of them are not ready to contribute to the first team.

It would be a blow for the supporters to digest the departure of Rodgers from Parkhead after next season. With only a few weeks remaining to strengthen the squad, will Celtic be able to make a few more notable signings, or will they continue to look for bargain deals, free agents and teenagers nowhere near ready?

If they do, Rodgers choosing to leave at the end of this season would not come as much of a surprise to anybody who has been paying attention.