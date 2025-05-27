Former Celtic Player's Signing Announced by Union Berlin
There have been numerous names who have shone while playing at Celtic or have made their presence felt later in their career by joining other teams.
But a few proved to be unable to make a mark for any club, as no clubs could keep around any non-impactful player for long, especially a forward. However, one seems to be enjoying a late career bloom.
As announced by Union Berlin, Burke has joined the club. He spent the 24/25 season at Werder Bremen and managed to score six goals.
For a long time, Burke has been one of the what-if stories of Scottish football. He has had stints in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Championship and Scottish Premiership, without exactly setting the world alight anywhere. 28 goals in 273 career club appearances is what he has managed.
It was during Brendan Rodgers' first stint at Celtic when Burke was brought in on a loan spell from West Bromwich Albion.
Burke showed promise early on with the Hoops but did not show enough to be able to play in green and white for long. A total of 4 goals in 19 appearances. A platform to shine was wasted.
However, Burke seemed comfortable enough at Werder Bremen and has recently put in one of his best seasons in the Bundesliga so far. It is believed that the club wanted to agree a new contract with the Scottish striker but Union Berlin made the bigger offer.
Only time shall tell whether he will be promising enough in his role with Union Berlin or have to approach another club in the next window, which has been a recurring theme throughout his journeyman career.